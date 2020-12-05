13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 1 business travel pass holder

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Dec 5), including one in the community who had earlier been placed on quarantine.



Twelve cases were imported infections, of which 11 were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining case is a Singaporean who travelled to Indonesia under the Business Travel Pass. He took a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon return to Singapore on Nov 28 and self-isolated while waiting for his test result.



The test came back negative on Nov 29 but he developed symptoms on Dec 2, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Dec 4, MOH said.



Further details would be made available later on Saturday, the ministry added.













Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the reciprocal green lane arrangement between Singapore and Indonesia, which is for short-term essential business and official travel, travellers have to take pre-departure and post-arrival swab tests.

They must use dedicated transportation arranged by the host for travelling between the airport or ferry checkpoints and their declared place of accommodation.



Travellers must remain isolated at their declared place of accommodation until their post-arrival COVID-19 PCR test result is confirmed to be negative.



SHOE SHOP, RESTAURANT SUSPENDED FOR BREACHING SAFETY RULES

Advertisement

On Saturday afternoon, Singapore authorities said they have ordered the Foot Locker store at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald to suspend operations for 10 days for failing to comply with COVID-19 safe management measures.

This comes after large crowds were seen outside the store and the mall on Friday night.

"Large crowds had gathered at the outlet for a product launch on Dec 4, despite repeated advisories by public enforcement agencies on crowd management," said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in a joint statement.



The suspension will last until Dec 14.

During this period, the Foot Locker outlet is not allowed to conduct physical retail activities but may continue to continue selling products online.

Separately, Gemma Steakhouse at National Gallery was ordered to suspend operations for 20 days, after COVID-19 rules were breached during a private Halloween dinner attended by about 75 people, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Friday.



"Although the diners were seated at tables of up to five, CCTV footage showed that they intermingled on multiple occasions and did not wear their masks even when they were not eating/drinking," said MSE.

"The footage also showed that the restaurant staff did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling on their premises."

Under COVID-19 safety measures, social gatherings of groups of more than five outside an individual’s residence are prohibited.

Food and beverage outlets are also prohibited from accepting bookings from groups of larger than five, even if such groups are split across multiple tables. Intermingling between groups is also prohibited.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,255 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram