5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Dec 6), none of which were locally transmitted infections.

All the cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

More details will be available later at night, said MOH.







SHOE SHOP AND RESTAURANT SUSPENDED FOR BREACHING SAFETY RULES

On Saturday, the Foot Locker store at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald and the Seoul Garden restaurant at Tampines Mall were ordered by authorities to suspend operations for 10 days for breaching COVID-19 safety rules.

Large crowds had gathered at the Foot Locker store for a product launch on Friday night, despite "repeated advisories by public enforcement agencies on crowd management", said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in a joint statement.

The Seoul Garden restaurant at Tampines Mall was also ordered to suspend its operations for 10 days for failing to ensure that COVID-19 safe management measures are adhered to.

The ministry started investigations after a man who had dinner with 12 family members at the restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Operations at both places will be suspended until Dec 14.

As of Sunday, Singapore reported a total of 58,260 COVID-19 cases.

