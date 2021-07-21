COVID-19 cases detected at 35 markets and food centres so far, linked to fishery port cluster: MOH

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 cases have been detected in at least 35 markets and food centres linked to the growing Jurong Fishery Port cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Jul 20).

According to a list of the affected markets released by MOH, most of the places have had fewer than three cases. They include Amoy Street Food Centre, Ang Mo Kio Central Market & Food Centre, Teban Garden Market, Tiong Bahru Market and Tekka Centre.

Four markets are listed as COVID-19 clusters linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. They are Chong Boon Market & Food Centre, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, Haig Road Market & Food Centre and Chong Pang Market.



Twenty-five cases have been linked to Haig Road Market & Food Centre, while 10 cases were detected at Chong Pang Markets, MOH announced on Tuesday.



To break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning, the two markets will be closed to all members of the public for two weeks, from Jul 21 to Aug 4.

MOH also said that to uncover any community infections, free COVID-19 testing will be extended to people who had visited Chong Boon Market & Food Centre between Jul 3 and 17.

It was previously announced that the market in Ang Mo Kio will close to shut from Jul 18 to Aug 1.

Those who work in the market and food centre have earlier been quarantined and tested.

Three other markets have three or more cases: Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, 726 West Coast Wet Market and Whampoa Wet market.

The remaining 28 markets each have fewer than three cases. The list of locations is as follows:

Singapore reported 182 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with 142 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

This makes it the largest active cluster in Singapore, with a total of 321 infections.



