2 community cases, 1 dormitory resident among 39 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two community cases and one dormitory resident were among the 39 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Apr 23).

The remaining 36 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Among them, 16 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and six are foreign domestic workers.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, the ministry said.









SINGAPORE TO STOP ENTRY FOR VISITORS FROM INDIA

From 11.59pm on Friday, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore, the authorities announced on Thursday.

This includes visitors who transit in India and all who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, with the country recording on Friday the world's highest daily tally of 332,730 cases.

Many of the new arrivals from India work in the construction, marine and process sectors and live in the dormitories, noted Mr Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

“We know that this major move will have an impact on our construction, marine and process sectors. And many local SMEs and contractors will be badly impacted," he said at a press conference on Thursday, adding that the Government will be looking at providing additional support measures to help these companies.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported 60,943 cases of COVID-19.

