3 COVID-19 cases visited KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib during preview; MOH to facilitate tests for visitors who went on same days

SINGAPORE: Three people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib during its preview on Aug 1 and 2, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Aug 15).

Visitors had been invited to preview the yet-to-be-opened karaoke outlet at HomeTeamNS Khatib and most stayed for a short time, the ministry added.

No singing activities were held at the premises were not operational during the visits.

"Therefore the risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low," MOH said.

As a precaution, however, the ministry will contact everyone who visited the karaoke outlet on Aug 1 and 2, and facilitate COVID-19 testing for them, it said.

Those who are unwell when contacted will be taken to the hospital for further medical assessment.

"We advise all visitors to the Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib during the affected dates to monitor their health and seek medical attention promptly should they develop acute respiratory infection symptoms," said MOH.

MOH also said that two of the three COVID-19 cases were at the KTV for long periods for work purposes.

HomeTeamNS Khatib has undergone a series of cleaning and disinfection after it was reported on Aug 12 that two COVID-19 cases had visited the clubhouse on five occasions over four days between Jul 31 and Aug 3.

Two of those occasions involved visits to Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot and Orchid Live Seafood restaurants in the clubhouse.

Affected outlets and all common areas at the HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse were thoroughly disinfected on Wednesday by a National Environment Agency-appointed cleaning agency, said HomeTeamNS.

HomeTeamNS Khatib opened to the public on Aug 1, and is the newest of six HomeTeamNS clubhouses catering to operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) from the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

It spans 1.5 hectares and is designed to serve 85,000 members.







INFECTIONS AMONG SHIP CREW MEMBERS

Singapore reported 81 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Saturday, including 10 Filipino seafarers who arrived on a vessel from India earlier in August, the latest in a string of infections among crew members from the same ship.

They did not disembark until they tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to the hospital in ambulances, MOH said.

Additionally, a technician who boarded the affected vessel between Aug 8 and Aug 12 to carry out essential repair and maintenance work has also been confirmed with COVID-19.

The man, a Filipino national holding a work pass, is one of the three community cases in Singapore reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, MOH reported that four seafarers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on a vessel from India on Aug 8. Those four Filipino seafarers were linked to another COVID-19 case reported on Wednesday, also a seaman from the Philippines.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed in a statement early on Sunday that all 15 Filipino seafarers were crew members on the Bahamas-registered ocean-going vessel.

The ship had arrived in Singapore to conduct repairs and refuel.

