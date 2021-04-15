16 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Apr 15), all imported infections.

All the cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No cases were reported in the community or in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.











NEW COVID-19 CLUSTER



A Papua New Guinea national was the sole COVID-19 community case among 27 new infections reported in Singapore on Wednesday.

He was on a controlled itinerary during a work project in Singapore and has been linked to three previous COVID-19 cases, forming a new cluster of infections.



This is the first new COVID-19 cluster in Singapore since Mar 25.



His pre-departure test done in Australia on Mar 23 was negative for COVID-19, as was his on-arrival test in Singapore on Mar 25. He remain isolated on arrival until another test on Mar 27 came back negative.

The man was subsequently on a controlled itinerary, which was largely limited to his place of work and accommodation, and his test on Mar 31 was also negative.



After he was identified as a close contact of two previous cases – two short-term visit pass holders who arrived from Papua New Guinea for work projects in Singapore – he was quarantined on Apr 1 and tested the next day. The test came back negative for COVID-19.



The man remained in quarantine and took another test on Apr 12, and he was confirmed to have COVID-19 the next day.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,735 COVID-19 cases.



