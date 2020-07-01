Singapore reports 215 new COVID-19 infections, including 4 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 215 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 1), including four imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 44,122.

The imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The new cases include 10 community cases, of whom six are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work pass holders.

The vast majority are work permit holders living in dormitories, MOH said in its daily preliminary update.

Further details will be announced on Wednesday night, said the health ministry.



On Tuesday, Singapore reported one imported case - a permanent resident who had returned from India on Jun 24.

She was placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and had been taken to a facility for her 14-day isolation, said MOH. She then developed symptoms during the stay-home notice period.







As of Jun 18, all travellers entering Singapore have to be tested for COVID-19 before the end of their stay-home notice.

The test will be scheduled a few days before the end of their 14-day stay-home notice at an allotted testing facility.

This is an "additional precautionary measure" to detect the coronavirus, especially in asymptomatic cases, the health ministry previously said.

Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, mainland China, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam and who stayed in these countries and territories for 14 consecutive days prior to their entry will be allowed to serve their stay-home notice at home.



Previously, they had to stay at dedicated facilities.



TOURIST ATTRACTIONS REOPEN

Tourism-linked businesses will be allowed to resume operations during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening after the COVID-19 "circuit breaker", beginning with 13 attractions from Wednesday.

The attractions are: Singapore Zoo, Universal Studios Singapore, ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck, Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, S.E.A. Aquarium, Madame Tussauds, Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, Bounce and Zero Latency.



Public libraries also opened to the public on Wednesday with shorter opening hours and limits on the number of visitors and the duration of visits.

After three months of closure, the casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa will also be allowed to resume operations after their safe reopening proposals were approved, said the Singapore Tourism Board.



