Singapore reports 188 new COVID-19 infections, including 10 cases in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 188 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jul 2), including 10 cases in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 44,310.

The new cases include 10 new community infections, comprising eight Singaporeans or permanent residents and two work pass holders.

In addition, there is an imported case who had been placed on stay home notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.



The vast majority of Thursday's new cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories, MOH said in its daily preliminary update.

Further details will be announced later in the day, said the ministry.

COVID-19 PATIENTS AND QUARANTINED CANNOT VOTE

COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine will not be able to vote in the 2020 General Election, but there will be a special voting hour for Singaporeans serving stay-home notices, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Wednesday.

About 350 people who have COVID-19 or are on a quarantine order will be affected. This is to minimise their contact with members of the public and reduce the risk of community transmission, said ELD.

For voters who are under stay-home notices at home, on medical leave or have a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius and above, a special voting hour has been set aside for them from 7pm to 8pm.

Four special polling stations have also been gazetted at Marina Bay Sands and one at Marriott South Beach. Voters serving their stay-home notices there will stay in their room and a mobile polling team will bring the ballot box to them.

FOUR IMPORTED CASES ON WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday, Singapore reported four imported cases - two Singaporeans and a permanent resident returning from Pakistan, and a work permit holder who had returned from Indonesia.

The three Singaporeans and permanent resident returned from Pakistan on Jun 19 and Jun 20 and were placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore.

The 39-year-old Indonesian work permit holder was tested upon arrival at Tanjong Pagar Terminal, and was isolated while awaiting his test result, said MOH.



