1 community case among 15 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among 15 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Apr 21).

The remaining cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.









TIGHTENED COVID-19 BORDER RULES FOR TRAVELLERS FROM INDIA

Travellers from India will have to serve an additional seven days of stay-home notice at their residence following their 14-day stay-home notice period at dedicated facilities.

The new requirement will take effect on Thursday at 11.59pm and is part of tightened COVID-19 border measures following a surge of infections in India in recent days.

Migrant workers arriving from India in the construction, marine and process sectors will continue to be subjected to a 21-day stay-home notice.

Singapore has also reduced entry approvals for non-Singaporeans or permanent residents due to the worsening situation in India and the emergence of new virus variants, said MOH. CNA has asked MOH for more details about the reduction of entry approvals for non-Singaporeans or permanent residents.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,880 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities from the disease.



