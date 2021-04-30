9 new COVID-19 community cases, including 4 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

SINGAPORE: Nine community cases were among 24 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Apr 30), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Of the nine community cases, eight are linked to previous cases. Four of these are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster and were detected from MOH's proactive testing of patients and staff members at the hospital. This brings the total number of cases linked to the hospital to 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 15 cases reported today are all imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.



Advertisement

Advertisement











SINGAPORE'S FIRST HOSPITAL CLUSTER

The TTSH cluster is Singapore's first hospital cluster and currently the country's largest.

A 46-year-old nurse from the Philippines first tested positive on Apr 27. As of Friday, 12 others, including two of the nurse's colleagues and six patients, have also tested positive.



Advertisement

The hospital has placed two wards - Ward 9D and Ward 7D - in lockdown, and tightened visitor restrictions to curb the spread of the infection. TTSH is not allowing visitors into its wards until further notice, the hospital said on Thursday.

“As a precautionary measure, all patients and staff in other TTSH wards will also be tested for COVID-19 infection, including those who are asymptomatic,” said MOH.

"This additional testing will enable us to draw out any hidden links.

"Our strategy is to aggressively test and draw a wide ring around the cases, to try and prevent further spread,” it added.

The movement of staff members and patients in all the main wards has been minimised to prevent any cross-infection, the ministry said.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,145 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram