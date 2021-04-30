9 new COVID-19 community cases, including 4 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurse

SINGAPORE: Nine community cases were among 24 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Apr 30), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Of the nine community cases, eight are linked to previous cases. Four of these are linked to a nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Case 62541, and were detected from MOH's proactive testing of patients and staff members at the hospital. This brings the total number of cases linked to the hospital to 13.

The remaining 15 cases reported today are all imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,145 COVID-19 cases.

