14 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

SINGAPORE: Fourteen community cases were among the 39 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (May 2), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Among them, 11 cases are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster and were detected from the ministry's proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff members at the hospital.

The cluster has now grown to 27 COVID-19 cases.

Of the other three community cases, two are linked to previous cases and one is currently unlinked.

The remaining 25 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

Among them, 10 are Singaporeans or permanent residents and three are foreign domestic workers.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.







TAN TOCK SENG HOSPITAL CLUSTER

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster is Singapore's first hospital cluster and currently the country's largest.

A 46-year-old nurse from the Philippines first tested positive on Apr 27.

One of the patients - an 88-year-old woman - has died, MOH reported on Saturday.

A total of four hospital wards have been locked down, which means there will be no movement in and out of those wards except for essential testing.

Starting from Sunday, Singapore has stopped entry or transit for visitors with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the COVID-19 task force also announced on Friday.

The ban covers all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have been in the four countries in the last 14 days, including transit.

Locally, MOH said that individuals should limit their social interactions in view of the growing number of community cases.

While the current eight-person limit on unique household visitors and gatherings in public places remains in place, MOH’s guidance is that such social interactions should be capped at two per day.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,218 COVID-19 cases.

