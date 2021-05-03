8 more COVID-19 infections linked to TTSH cluster among 10 new community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Ten community cases were among the 17 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (May 3), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Among them, eight cases are linked to Case 62541, a 46-year-old nurse who works at Ward 9D at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Apr 27.

All 10 community cases are either patients and staff at TTSH or close contacts of previous cases who had already been placed on quarantine, said MOH.

The remaining seven cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.

The TTSH cluster, Singapore's first hospital COVID-19 cluster, has now grown to 35 cases. It is currently the largest of Singapore's nine active clusters.

Since Case 625541 tested positive, four hospital wards have been locked down and close contacts of those infected, including patients, visitors and staff members who have been in the affected wards have been quarantined.



MOH on Sunday said the hospital completed the swabbing of all inpatients in its main wards on Apr 30 and the results are all negative.

All 12,000 staff members will also be tested. About 7,000 employees have been swabbed and priority will be given to swab staff members working in clinical areas over the next few days, said the ministry.







The People's Action Party (PAP) on Sunday advised its branches to hold meet-the-people sessions (MPS) virtually or by phone, in light of the rising number of unlinked COVID-19 cases in the community.

"This is to minimise exposure of residents and volunteers," the party said in a news release on Sunday (May 2).

The PAP added: "The health and safety of our residents and volunteers is paramount. These measures, though inconvenient, are a reassurance of that."

Member of Parliament (MP) Indranee Rajah said her team in Tanjong Pagar will temporarily suspend in-person sessions and encourage residents to send MPS appeals via email, drop them off at selected venues or contact volunteers to schedule a Zoom appointment.

In statements on Facebook, MP Jessica Tan of East Coast and MP Wan Rizal of Jalan Besar also issued similar advisories and provided alternatives.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,235 COVID-19 cases.

