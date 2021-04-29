16 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, highest in more than 9 months

SINGAPORE: Sixteen community cases were among the 35 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Apr 29).

This is the highest number of community infections in Singapore since July 11 last year, when 24 community cases were reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 16 community cases on Thursday, seven are family members of Case 62517, a 38-year-old Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

These seven cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Eight other community cases are linked to Case 62541, a nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). The cases were detected from testing of patients and staff members in the affected ward.

Case 62541 is a 46-year-old Philippines national. Following the detection of her case on Apr 27, Tan Tock Seng Hospital has locked down Ward 9D and tested the patients and staff members who had been in the ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, all staff members working in TTSH wards will also be tested for COVID-19 infection.

"All close contacts of the cases, including patients, visitors and staff who had been in Ward 9D, will be placed on quarantine. Visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards while investigations are ongoing," said MOH.



No details were provided on the one remaining community case.

The other 19 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, added the health ministry.

Advertisement

No cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

More details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.









NO VISITORS ALLOWED AT TAN TOCK SENG HOSPITAL



Tan Tock Seng Hospital first tightened its ward visiting policy late Wednesday night, after Case 62541 tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital said only two pre-registered visitors were allowed throughout a patient’s stay.

On Thursday afternoon, it changed its visiting policy and said no visitors were allowed in its wards.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital said on its website that the update to the policy was "in line with the latest measures to manage the spread of COVID-19".

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,121 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram