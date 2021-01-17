30 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jan 17), including two infections in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



The remaining 28 cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

Details of the cases will be released on Sunday night, the ministry added.







NEW BORDER MEASURES

As part of tighter border measures to manage the risk of imported COVID-19 cases, MOH on Saturday announced that all travellers must take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore.

The new measures also apply to Singaporeans and permanent residents, and will take effect from 11.59pm on Jan 24.



Currently, travellers who are not Singaporeans or PRs and who have a recent travel history to high-risk countries or regions are required to take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure.



Singaporeans and PRs returning from the United Kingdom and South Africa will be subject to an additional seven days of self-isolation at their place of residence, following their 14-day stay-home notice period at dedicated facilities.

This takes effect from 11.59pm on Jan 18.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,113 COVID-19 cases.

