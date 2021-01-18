14 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 18), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two cases are in the community and there are no new cases in foreign workers' dormitories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 12 cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Details of the cases will be released on Monday night, the ministry added.







Advertisement

Advertisement

From 11.59pm on Monday, all Singaporeans and permanent residents returning from the United Kingdom and South Africa will have to serve an additional seven days of self-isolation at their place of residence, after completing a 14-day stay-home notice period at dedicated facilities.

This is part of tighter border measures announced by MOH on Saturday to manage the risk of imported COVID-19 cases.

All travellers, including Singaporeans and permanent residents, will also need to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore. This will take effect from 11.59pm on Jan 24.

Advertisement

E-SPORTS TOURNAMENT GOES AHEAD

E-sports tournament M2 World Championship proceeded as scheduled on Monday after three participants from Brazil tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

They tested positive after a swab at the end of their 14-day stay-home notice, said the event's organiser MOONTON in response to CNA's queries.

"They had each taken a COVID-19 PCR test and tested negative before departure for Singapore," MOONTON said in its statement.

Their close contacts have been identified and are currently serving their quarantine in a dedicated facility, it added.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,127 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram