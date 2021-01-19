4 community cases among 30 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jan 19), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



Four are locally transmitted cases in the community. There were no cases reported in foreign workers' dormitories.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty-six of the cases are imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said MOH.

Details of the cases will be released on Tuesday night, the ministry added.











Advertisement

Advertisement

VIRUS STILL CIRCULATING SILENTLY WITHIN COMMUNITY: LAWRENCE WONG

Minister for Education Lawrence Wong said on Monday that authorities are seeing more new infected cases in the community in recent days.

"For the first time in several months we have a local cluster linked to a police para-vet. Unfortunately there were also several recent cases who did not seek medical treatment despite falling ill with flu-like symptoms," he said in a Facebook post.



Mr Wong, who also co-chairs the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, said contact tracers are working hard to identify all the possible contacts, ring fence potential cases and prevent them from spreading further.



Advertisement

"We are also monitoring the situation carefully and considering if additional measures are necessary to ensure the infection remains under control," he said.



"Meanwhile please cooperate with all the safe management measures - wear your masks, see a doctor when sick, and do your part to reduce transmission risks. The virus is still circulating silently within our community and we cannot afford to let our guard down."

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,157 COVID-19 cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram