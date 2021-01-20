4 community cases among 40 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Four community cases were among the 40 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Jan 20), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Thirty-six cases of the new cases were imported infections and placed on stay home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no cases reported in foreign workers' dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said the ministry.







NEW COVID-19 CLUSTER

Minister for Education Lawrence Wong said on Monday that authorities have seen more new infected cases in the community in recent days.

"We are also monitoring the situation carefully and considering if additional measures are necessary to ensure the infection remains under control," he said.

Since Jan 13, seven community cases have been linked to a police K-9 unit.

On Tuesday, two of the newly reported community cases were linked to a food processing worker at Golden Bridge Foods Manufacturing who tested positive last week, forming a new cluster.

Amid an increase in the number of community cases, a pilot programme for some nightclubs and karaoke outlets to reopen has been deferred until further notice.

This is to prevent the risk of further community transmission and formation of clusters in "high-risk settings", said the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday.

Such settings entail people coming into close contact for prolonged periods of time and in enclosed spaces, the ministries added.

The ministries said it was uncertain when the pilot would be able to start given the "dynamic public health situation", and that it would review the start of the pilot at a suitable juncture.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,197 COVID-19 cases.

