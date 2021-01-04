Singapore reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Jan 4), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All the cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the new cases is a Singaporean and 15 foreign domestic workers.

No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, MOH said.







Advertisement

Advertisement

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will tighten the testing regime for all shore-based personnel going on board ships, covering more than 20,000 personnel, authorities in Singapore said on Saturday.

This comes after two workers in the marine sector - a harbour pilot and a marine surveyor - tested positive for COVID-19.

All shore-based personnel going on board ships will need to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within the next seven days - between Jan 2 and 8 - to ensure that they are clear of the virus.

Advertisement

They will also have to undergo rostered routine testing every seven days instead of 14 days.

"Those who do not adhere to the rostered routine testing regime will not be allowed to board ships to work," said the authorities.

All shore-based personnel are also required by MPA to give advance notice before they board ships to carry out works or provide services. Firm action will be taken against the ship's owner, master or agent for non-compliance, said the authorities.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,721 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram