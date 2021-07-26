129 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 10 new clusters

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 129 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Jul 26), including 61 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and six to the cluster in KTV lounges.

There are now 858 caseslinked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster, which remains the largest active cluster in the country.



Ten new clusters were also identified, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update; there are currently a total of 35 active clusters in Singapore.



Among the new cases, 76 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed in quarantine. Twenty-five were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 28 infections are currently not linked to previous cases, said MOH.

One of the cases is an elderly person above the age of 70 who is partially vaccinated and is at risk of serious illness, MOH added.

There were also six imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three of these infections were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, Singapore reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.



APEX MEDICAL CENTRE IN JURONG AMONG 10 NEW CLUSTERS

Among the new clusters is Apex Medical Centre (Jurong), which has a total of three cases.

The remaining nine clusters are linked to Cases 65721, 65751, 65929, 65972, 66007, 65754, 65979, 65132 and 66168. The total number of infections linked to each cluster range from three to four cases each.

MOH did not provide any additional information on these cases.

Another nine cases have also been linked to the Samy’s Curry Restaurant cluster which now has a total of 22 cases. The cluster at the restaurant in Dempsey was first announced on Jul 24.

The Marina Bay Sands Casino cluster now has a total of 34 cases after another two infections were linked to it, while the KTV lounges cluster stands at a total of 243 infections.



INCREASE IN COMMUNITY CASES

The Health Ministry said the overall number of new cases in the community has increased from 479 cases in the week before to 1,021 cases in the past week.

“We are likely to continue to see high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community,” said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 35 cases in the week before to 143 cases in the past week.

MOH said 551 cases are currently warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.

There are currently 18 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and two in critical condition in the intensive care unit. None among these 20 cases is fully vaccinated.

Twelve seniors above the age of 60, who are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill, said the Health Ministry.











COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS TO BE REVIEWED IN EARLY AUGUST

Singapore will review some COVID-19 restrictions in early August, at the mid-point of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

However, any easing of measures will be only for vaccinated people who are “much better protected” against the virus, said co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Monday.

This means that people who want to dine in at a restaurant or exercise in a gym will have to be fully vaccinated. The same goes for those who want to attend a large event or religious service with more than 100 people, said Mr Wong during his ministerial statement.

He added that Singapore’s reopening will be synchronised with the vaccination coverage of its overall population and its “most vulnerable” seniors.

Restrictions will then be eased further, including allowing larger groups to get together, especially if they are fully vaccinated.



Singapore will also begin to reopen its borders and allow vaccinated people to travel, said the minister.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,314 COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities from the disease.

