129 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 50 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 129 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jul 29), including 50 infections with no links to previous cases.

Sixty-eight were linked to previous cases and had already been placed in quarantine. Another 11 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



Thirty cases were linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and two to the cluster in KTV lounges.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Jurong Fishery Port cluster has grown to 962 cases and remains the largest active cluster in the country.

Among the new cases, four are seniors above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported cases. Three were detected upon arrival, while one developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.



MOH said it will provide further updates on Thursday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.







COVID-19 TESTS FOR PUNGGOL PRIMARY STUDENTS, STAFF

Mandatory swab tests will be carried out for students and staff of Punggol Primary School after several COVID-19 cases were detected.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected and all students placed on home-based learning until Aug 6, said the Ministry of Education.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,722 COVID-19 cases.

