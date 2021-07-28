130 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 48 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 130 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 28), including 27 cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster and two to the cluster in KTV lounges.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster has grown to 929 cases and remains the largest active cluster in the country.

Among the new infections, 61 were linked to previous cases and were already placed in quarantine. Another 21 linked cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The remaining 48 infections were not linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Three of the cases were seniors above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Two were detected upon arrival, while four developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

MOH will provide further updates on Wednesday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

Singapore's two fishery ports, Jurong and Senoko, will get enhanced COVID-19 measures, such as restricting access to the marketplace as well as mandatory testing for those entering the ports.

All authorised entry pass holders will now be required to undergo testing prior to entry, before they transition to a seven-day rostered routine testing regime. Foreign delivery drivers must also remain in their vehicles for SafeEntry check-in and temperature taking instead of alighting, so as to reduce intermingling.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA), announcing the new measures on Wednesday, also said the number of seafood traders within the premises will be limited at any time.

Under the enhanced measures, all unloading activity will now be supervised by safe distancing ambassadors and will also be monitored via CCTV. Fish containers will be disinfected prior to collection, and workers must keep their distance as foreign workers unload the goods.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 64,589 COVID-19 cases.

