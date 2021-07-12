8 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Jul 12), including three unlinked cases.

The five infections linked to previous cases have already been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.

This is the highest number of local cases since Jun 27, when 12 infections were reported.



There were also 18 new imported cases who were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. This is the highest number of imported infections since May 14 when there were 28 cases.

Among the new imported cases, 13 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.



MOH will provide an update on Monday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.







Some COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore were eased on Monday amid a decline in community cases.

From Monday, dining-in at food and beverage outlets will be allowed for groups of up to five, while wedding receptions can be held with no more than 250 people if pre-event testing is in place.

Gyms and fitness studios can conduct indoor high-intensity mask-off sports and exercise activities in groups of up to five from Monday. Social gatherings at the workplace can also resume, although working from home remains the default arrangement, said MOH.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,718 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

