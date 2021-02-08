Punggol Plaza, FairPrice at Kallang Wave Mall among places visited by COVID-19 community cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Punggol Plaza as well as FairPrice Xtra at Kallang Wave Mall were on Monday (Feb 8) added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

A Sheng Siong Supermarket at Sumang Link and DonBaasha Restaurant on St George's Road were also added to the list.

The full list of locations is as follows:

(Table: Ministry of Health)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.

Singapore reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including two community infections.

One is a 49-year-old Singaporean bus driver who transports people from Changi Airport to dedicated facilities to serve their stay-home notices. The man is employed by Cobb and Coach Services.

He developed a runny nose on Jan 31 but did not seek medical attention, and his infection was confirmed on Feb 7 after rostered routine testing.

The other community case is a 30-year-old Indian national who is a work pass holder. He works as an engineer at Station Satcom and boards ships to install communication and IT equipment as part of his job, said MOH.

The man was placed on quarantine from Jan 13 to Jan 24 after being identifed as a close contact of a sea crew member who had tested positive for COVID-19.His tests during the qurantine were negative for COVID-19, as were subsequent rostered routine testing.

The engineer received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 27.

The man developed fatigue on Feb 4 and a fever the next day but did not seek medical attention. He took a rostered routine test on Feb 5 and was positive.

MOH said the man could not have been infected due to vaccination as the vaccine does not contain live virus.

The remaining 20 cases reported on Monday were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,721 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

