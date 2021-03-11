1 community case among 8 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case is among eight new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Mar 11).



The remaining seven cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in migrant worker dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said the ministry.













More than 150,000 teachers and other workers in the education sector are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations in an extension of Singapore's inoculation drive from Wednesday.

"It complements existing efforts to keep our educational institutions safe, as children and the majority of our students are not yet medically eligible for vaccination," authorities said on Monday.



Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use only in people aged 16 and above. The Moderna vaccine is only approved for use in those aged 18 years and older.



Singapore will also begin offering vaccinations to migrant workers living in dormitories and selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who regularly enter the country from Malaysia.

Vaccinations for people aged 70 and above began on Feb 22, and letters have been sent to those aged 60 to 69 inviting them to make appointments for their vaccination.



More than 392,000 people in Singapore have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, said MOH. Of these, more than 218,000 have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regime.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,070 COVID-19 cases.

