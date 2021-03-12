1 community case among 10 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: One community case was among the 10 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Friday (Mar 12).

The remaining nine cases were imported infections and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No new infections were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said the ministry.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Bridging the digital divide was a “key issue” raised by Singaporeans at conversations on how to forge a better future post-COVID-19, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Speaking at the launch of the Smart Nation & U 2021 event, Mr Heng also noted the role of digital technology in Singapore’s fight against COVID-19, such as the use of TraceTogether and Safe Entry to facilitate the tracing of close contacts of confirmed cases, as well as the use of virtual meetings to conduct business and keep in touch with loved ones.



As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,080 COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram