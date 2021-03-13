8 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: There were eight new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Mar 13), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the new infections were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.











An IT engineer who declined a COVID-19 test was Friday’s sole community case.



The 36-year-old Indian national, who is a work pass holder, had been working from home since his arrival from India on Jan 16. He had served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Jan 30. A COVID-19 test taken on Jan 29 returned negative.

He developed a runny nose on Mar 1 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on the same day.

"As he declined to be tested for COVID-19, he was given five days of medical leave and advised to return for a test if he did not recover," said MOH.

The man was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Mar 11 when he took a pre-departure test in preparation for a trip to India. His serological test came back positive, which indicates a likely past infection, said MOH.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,088 COVID-19 cases.

