27 people test positive for COVID-19 at MINDSville @ Napiri Adult Disability Home in Hougang

SINGAPORE: A total of 27 people at MINDSville @ Napiri Adult Disability Home have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Wednesday (Jun 2).

This includes Case 63924 who was listed in the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s update on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Singaporean is a resident of the home in Hougang. The woman developed a runny nose and cough on May 29 and a fever on May 30.

She was taken to a polyclinic the next day, where she underwent both an antigen rapid test (ART) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Both tests came back positive on May 31.

MSF identified four other cases - three residents and a 30-year-old Philippine national who works as a nursing aide. All four were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



The other 22 cases at MINDSville @ Napiri have "preliminarily tested positive", added MSF.

Upon the confirmation of Case 63924, MSF said MINDSville @ Napiri immediately took additional measures to ensure the health and well-being of all residents and staff members.

"Testing has been administered for all 255 residents and staff. Of the 27 cases, 23 were asymptomatic and were discovered through proactive testing. Those who presented with symptoms were promptly isolated, while awaiting their swab test results," added MSF.

The facility has also halted all admissions to and discharges, disallowed all visitors, and completed a thorough cleaning and disinfection of its premises.

"These were on top of measures that had already been put in place earlier, including organising residents into cohorts and staff into split teams, and restricting resident cohorts and staff teams to pre-designated zones within the Home," said MSF.

All other residents, staff members and other close contacts including clients, visitors and vendors, have been placed on quarantine, and will be regularly tested during quarantine.

MSF said it is working closely with the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS) to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.



The Adult Disability Home is managed by the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS) under the purview of SG Enable (SGE), and funded by MSF.

MSF said the home has been implementing safe management measures according to the ministry's advisories for all residential and community-based facilities since the COVID-19 situation began last year.

These precautionary measures include restriction of visitors, restriction of movement within the Home’s premises and avoidance of cross-deployment, suspension of large group and communal activities, wearing of masks by staff members, health checks and twice-daily temperature screening for all staff members and residents.

A total of 91 per cent of the staff members and residents of the Home were also been vaccinated in the vaccination exercises conducted in February and March this year.



Since the start of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) on May 16, MSF said the Home has further reduced the number of pre-registered visitors of clients allowed into the premises from four to two.

Staff members who are caring for those in isolation rooms are geared in full personal protective equipment, and employees have been reminded to limit their movements and activities outside the home.



