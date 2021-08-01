113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 38 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 113 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Sunday (Aug 1), including 38 infections with no links to previous cases.

Seventy infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine. Another five were linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, seven people above the age of 70 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also eight imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. One infection was detected upon arrival while seven developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

MOH will release further updates on Sunday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

Border controls for travellers arriving from Australia and China's Jiangsu province have been tightened following a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

All travellers with a travel history to Australia in the past 21 days will be subjected to a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.



Under current measures, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with a travel history to Australia within the last 21 days are subjected to an on-arrival PCR test. They also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence, as well as a PCR test before the end of their stay-home notice period.



For Jiangsu province, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with travel history to the region in the last 21 days before departure for Singapore will have to take an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test.

They will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence and take a COVID-19 test before the end of their stay-home notice period.

The new measures were announced on Saturday and will take effect from Monday at 11.59pm.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 65,102 COVID-19 cases.

