2 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported two new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Dec 2), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

This is the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks. Both the new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.







Three mosques were temporarily closed for cleaning and disinfection on Wednesday after they were visited by individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

The health ministry had notified MUIS that the individuals had visited Masjid Ahmad, located in the Pasir Panjang area, Masjid En-Naeem at 120 Tampines Road as well as Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim in Telok Blangah.

Bookings for congregational prayers at the three mosques were also automatically voided.

MUIS said congregational prayers at the three mosques will resume on Thursday after thorough cleansing and disinfection, "pending inspection and confirmation from the relevant agencies".

It added the MOH is actively conducting contact tracing and those who were identified as having possible close contact with the individuals will be contacted.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,230 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

