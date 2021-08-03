98 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore; new cluster at Changi General Hospital

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 98 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 3), including a new cluster at Changi General Hospital (CGH) three days after another cluster there was closed.

Of the new locally transmitted cases reported on Tuesday, 31 were not linked to previous infections.

Forty-six of the new infections were linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Another 21 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, seven were people above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

This is the first time in about two weeks that the daily number of locally transmitted cases has fallen below the 100 mark. The previous time was on Jul 18, when there were 88 locally transmitted cases.

Four imported cases were reported on Tuesday. They were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three infections were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The number of local unlinked cases and linked cases. (Image: MOH)

CHANGI GENERAL HOSPITAL AMONG 8 NEW CLUSTERS REPORTED

Eight new clusters were reported, including one at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

A previous cluster at CGH was declared closed by MOH on Jul 31 after no cases were linked to it for 28 days. There were 20 cases in total in the previous CGH cluster.

As of Tuesday, there were 100 active clusters in Singapore.



Another 22 infections were added to the Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market and Food Centre cluster, bringing it to 1,097 cases in total. It remains Singapore's largest active cluster.



The list of active clusters. (Image: MOH)

7 CASES IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A total of 592 cases were warded in hospital. Most were well and under observation, said MOH.

There were 37 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Six of these 44 cases were fully vaccinated. Of these, four required oxygen supplementation while two required ICU care as they had underlying medical conditions.

Thirty-one people above 60 years old, of whom 27 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, have fallen very ill, said MOH.







63% OF SINGAPORE'S POPULATION FULLY VACCINATED

As of Monday, 63 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full vaccination regimen or received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

About 77 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

"Full regimen refers to individuals who have received both doses of the vaccine or one dose for vaccinated recovered individuals," said MOH.

In addition, 108,815 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered as of Monday, covering 75,856 individuals.



"There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected," said the Health Ministry.

Over the last 28 days, 66 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or died. Thirty-nine were unvaccinated, 21 were partially vaccinated and six were fully vaccinated.



COMMUNITY SURVEILLANCE TESTING

MOH also provided a separate update on the results of community surveillance testing at various locations around Singapore.

Testing for residents, visitors and individuals who interacted with residents of Block 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 was completed on Jul 30, said MOH. Of those tested, two people were positive for COVID-19 while 430 tested negative.

At Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3, four people were found to have the infection and 842 tested negative. The testing for residents, visitors and individuals who interacted with residents of the two blocks was completed on Jul 31.

Four positive cases were found among residents of Block 3 Teck Whye Lane, while 371 people tested negative.

There were no positive cases among the 260 residents tested at Block 357 Yung An Road.

At Block 510 West Coast Drive, three cases were detected among residents while 397 others tested negative.



TRENDS FOR LOCAL CASES

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 967 cases in the week before to 799 cases in the past week.

"We are likely to continue to see high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community," said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 173 cases in the week before to 254 cases in the past week.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 65,315 COVID-19 cases and 38 fatalities from the disease.

