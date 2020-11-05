7 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community

SINGAPORE: Seven new COVID-19 infections were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Nov 5), including one in the community.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



The new infections on Thursday bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,043.



Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said the ministry.











The multi-ministry task force tackling COVID-19 has laid out a roadmap which could see Singapore enter Phase 3 of its reopening by the end of this year. People must be prepared for this phase to last for a "prolonged period" of a year or more, said Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Wednesday.



Phase 3 would not be a return to the pre-pandemic status quo, said Mr Gan, who co-chairs the task force. It will instead be a “new normal” that will last until either the rest of the world gets the virus under control, or an effective treatment or vaccine is developed.



“In this context, we need to put in place the measures and equip ourselves with the tools which will enable us to stay safe, as we allow greater flexibility to live, work and even celebrate major life events,” he added.



In a written parliamentary reply, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said 139 foreign domestic workers (FDW) have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Oct 28.

Of these, 109 were imported cases and 30 were locally transmitted, said Mrs Teo on Wednesday.

