10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 locally transmitted infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 1), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted cases – one was in the community, while the other lived in a foreign workers' dormitory. It is the first case in a dormitory since Nov 10.

There were eight imported cases, all of whom were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.







AIR TRAVEL BUBBLE DEFERRED

Singapore and Hong Kong said on Tuesday they will defer the launch of an air travel bubble to next year amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese city.

The travel bubble was slated to start on Nov 22, but both cities had said a day before the initial launch that the start date would be delayed by two weeks.



A new start date for the travel bubble will be reviewed in late December, Singapore's aviation authority said.



Under the travel bubble, travellers between Singapore and Hong Kong will be subject to COVID-19 tests, in lieu of quarantine or stay-home notice. There will be no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsorship.



On Monday, Marina Bay Sands Casino and several restaurants across Singapore, including in The Central and The Centrepoint, were added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

A cornerman who was due to take part in a ONE Championship event on Dec 4 also tested positive for COVID-19.

The 58-year-old man had tested negative for COVID-19 before flying from Belarus to Singapore, said the Singapore Tourism Board and ONE on Monday.

He tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival on Nov 27.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 58,228 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.

