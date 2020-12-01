10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 locally transmitted infections
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 1), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.
Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted cases – one was in the community, while the other resides in a dormitory.
There were eight imported cases, all of whom were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.
On Monday, Marina Bay Sands Casino and several restaurants across Singapore, including in The Central and The Centrepoint, were added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.
Sixteen entries were added to the list, according to MOH's update.
A cornerman who was due to take part in a ONE Championship event on Dec 4 has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 58-year-old man had tested negative for COVID-19 before flying from Belarus to Singapore, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and ONE on Monday.
He tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival on Nov 27.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 58,228 COVID-19 cases.
