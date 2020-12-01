10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 locally transmitted infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 1), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted cases – one was in the community, while the other resides in a dormitory.

There were eight imported cases, all of whom were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

On Monday, Marina Bay Sands Casino and several restaurants across Singapore, including in The Central and The Centrepoint, were added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

Sixteen entries were added to the list, according to MOH's update.

A cornerman who was due to take part in a ONE Championship event on Dec 4 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 58-year-old man had tested negative for COVID-19 before flying from Belarus to Singapore, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and ONE on Monday.

He tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival on Nov 27.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 58,228 COVID-19 cases.

