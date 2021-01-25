Singapore reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 44 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 25), and all were imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, the ministry said.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.









Tighter safe management measures will be implemented from Tuesday given the recent rise in community COVID-19 cases and the possible risk of transmission during the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

From Tuesday, households will only be able to receive a maximum of eight visitors per day, authorities announced at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference last week.

People should also limit themselves to visiting no more than two households per day as much as possible.

Currently, up to eight visitors are allowed in each household at any one time, with no limit on the number of homes they can visit.

Singapore "must psychologically prepare ourselves to celebrate CNY (Chinese New Year) differently this year", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday.

"Just look at the countries near and far experiencing repeated surges in cases, and you will see why we need to stay vigilant," he wrote in a Facebook post.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported 59,352 COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities from the disease.



