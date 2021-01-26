14 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Jan 26), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All the infections were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the ministry.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.







Tighter safe management measures took effect in Singapore on Tuesday, limiting households to a maximum of eight visitors per day.

People should also limit themselves to visiting no more than two households per day as much as possible, authorities said at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference last week.

Previously, up to eight visitors were allowed in each household at any one time, with no limit on the number of homes they could visit.

The measures were tightened given the recent rise in community COVID-19 cases and the possible risk of transmission during the upcoming Chinese New Year period, authorities said.

It may take four to five years before the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of "post-COVID normal", said Education Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

Mr Wong, who also co-chairs the COVID-19 task force, said there was still "great uncertainty" about how the coronavirus will shape society in the coming years.

Adhering to safe management measures such as mask-wearing and avoiding crowds will continue for this year and "maybe a good part of next year", he said.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,366 COVID-19 cases.

