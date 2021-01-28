34 new imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 6th day in a row with no community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 34 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jan 28), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

There were no new community infections for the sixth consecutive day.



Details of the cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.







VACCINATIONS BEGIN FOR SENIORS

Singapore began its COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Dec 30, with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the first to get the shots.

Singapore is prioritising vaccinations for groups that are most at risk, consistent with World Health Organization guidelines.

Aside from the healthcare industry, Singapore has started inoculating frontline workers at border entry points and those involved in the COVID-19 response, such as swabbers and workers in quarantine and community care facilities. It has also started vaccinations for Singapore Armed Forces personnel and land transport workers.

Vaccinations for the elderly began on Wednesday in Tanjong Pagar and Ang Mo Kio. Vaccinations will be progressively rolled out to seniors across Singapore from mid-February.

The Government aims to have one community vaccination centre in every town by the end of March.

In all, close to 100,000 people in Singapore have started their vaccinations so far, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.

It will take some time for "nearly everybody" in Singapore to be vaccinated and develop herd immunity, said Mr Lee, who also urged people to adhere to safe management measures over the coming Chinese New Year holiday to avoid the danger of a "super spreader" event.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,425 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.

