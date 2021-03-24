15 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 24), all imported infections.



No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

This marks the 12th consecutive day with no locally transmitted cases.

The imported cases were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, MOH added.









A total of 437 residents of UTown Residence North Tower at NUS were swabbed for COVID-19 in a special testing operation on Tuesday after viral material was detected in a wastewater sample.



All results are currently pending, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday night.



Low levels of COVID-19 viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) were detected on Sunday from the National Environment Agency's testing of wastewater sample collected on Saturday from the hostel.



“There is evidence to suggest that this may be due to viral shedding from a recovered past infection among the residents, but as a precautionary measure, MOH carried out special testing operations today to test residents of the affected apartments," said the health ministry.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,236 COVID-19 cases.

