12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, as of noon on Monday (Mar 22).



No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories for the 10th straight day.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The imported cases were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, MOH said.









On Saturday, Indonesian tourism and creative economy minister Sandiaga Uno said preparations can begin for a “safe travel corridor” between Singapore, Batam and Bintan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a meeting with officials in Batam, Mr Uno proposed that the travel corridor begin on Apr 21, especially for Nongsa in Batam and Lagoi in Bintan which, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, were destinations frequented by Singapore residents.

Mr Uno said there is a direct route that connects Singapore’s ferry terminal with Nongsapura ferry terminal in Batam as well as Bandar Bintan Telani ferry terminal in Bintan.

Foreign tourists who want to enter the two areas are expected to have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result and will have to take a COVID-19 breath test detector, known locally as GeNose, upon arrival.

Advertisement

CNA has sought comment from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,208 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities from the disease.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​