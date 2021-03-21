12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, as of noon on Sunday (Mar 21).

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



No new locally transmitted cases were reported for the ninth consecutive day.



Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, MOH said.







POSSIBLE TRAVEL BUBBLES



Singapore said last week it is in talks with Australia on a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between both countries without having to quarantine.



Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung has also reportedly said that Singapore and Taiwan are in talks about a possible travel bubble.



On Saturday, Indonesia's tourism minister Sandiaga Uno said he has proposed a "safe travel corridor" between Singapore, Batam and Bintan Lagoi to begin on Apr 21.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a recent TV interview that he hoped Singapore would start reopening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,196 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities from the disease.



