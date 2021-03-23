13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 23).



No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

This is the 11th straight day with no locally transmitted cases.



The imported cases were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, MOH said.









On Monday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it has started reviewing data on China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine. It has also asked the biopharmaceutical company for additional data and is waiting for it.

Singapore received its first shipment of the Sinovac vaccine on Feb 23.



"HSA has requested from the company additional data required to assess if it can meet the required standards for quality, safety and efficacy for interim authorisation under the Pandemic Special Access Route, and is still waiting for the company to submit the data," said the authority.

HSA added that it has also been in talks with various companies, including AstraZeneca, on their submission plans for COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, MOH said it has received about 6,900 appeals from Singapore residents who wish to receive their COVID-19 vaccination early. Most of the appeals cited travelling overseas for work, study and other purposes.



The health ministry said it will evaluate the requests “based on the reason and urgency for the appeals”.

“We would like to seek Singaporeans’ patience and understanding that we will have to prioritise those who need vaccination more urgently, such as those travelling in the next two months in the first instance,” it added.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of60,221 COVID-19 cases.

