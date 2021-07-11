1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Singapore, 7 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 infection as of noon on Sunday (Jul 11).

The case is currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also seven imported cases, all of which were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. One was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while six developed the illness during their isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

MOH said it will release an update on Sunday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.







Singapore will ease its COVID-19 restrictions from Monday amid a decline in community infections.

Dining out will be allowed for groups of up to five, indoor mask-off sports and exercise can resume and wedding receptions can be held with no more than 250 people if pre-event testing is in place.



Social gatherings at the workplace can also resume, although working from home should remain as the default arrangement, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,692 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

