2 more COVID-19 cases 'preliminarily positive' for new UK strain, including SIA pilot

SINGAPORE: Two more COVID-19 cases have tested "preliminarily positive" for the new coronavirus strain circulating in the UK, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Dec 30).

"Further tests will be conducted to confirm the strain," added MOH.

The two cases, reported by the ministry on Wednesday, are both imported. They are a Singapore Airlines pilot who recently travelled to the UK for work and a work pass holder who arrived from the UK.

The pilot travelled to the UK from Dec 19 to Dec 22.



He was tested on Dec 23 as part of rostered regular testing for air crew members who travel frequently. The test came back negative.

After developing a fever on Dec 26, he sought medical treatment the following day at a general practitioner clinic, where he was swabbed for COVID-19.



His test came back positive for COVID-19 on Dec 29 and he was taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The 40-year-old man's serological test came back negative, indicating a likely current infection, said MOH.

SYMPTOMS DEVELOPED AFTER STAY-HOME NOTICE ENDED

The work pass holder arrived from the UK on Dec 7 and was placed on stay-home notice at a dedicated facility upon arrival.

He was tested on Dec 17 and the result came back negative.

After his stay-home notice ended on Dec 21, he started to develop body ache on Dec 22 and symptoms of acute respiratory infection on Dec 25.

He sought medical treatment on Dec 28 and was swabbed for COVID-19.

His test result came back positive on Dec 29 and he was brought to NCID in an ambulance.

The 53-year-old British man's serological test result has come back positive.

A total of 26 imported cases were reported by MOH on Wednesday.

There was also a community case, a marine surveyor at Lloyd’s Register Singapore who works on board vessels docked at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard.

