FairPrice supermarkets at Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: FairPrice supermakets at Bukit Panjang Plaza and Hillion Mall have been added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

The new places identified on Wednesday (May 27) by the Ministry of Health (MOH) are the Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre at 505 Jurong West Street 52, an NTUC FairPrice store at Hillion Mall and a FairPrice Finest store at Bukit Panjang Plaza.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The updated list of places below:



The NTUC FairPrice store and a Japanese “food street”, both at Jurong Point shopping centre, were listed on Monday, the first time MOH released such a list.

The wet market at Block 963 Jurong West Street 91 and FairPrice Xtra store was added to the list on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The health ministry said on Monday the list includes public places COVID-19 cases had visited for more than 30 minutes.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, the ministry said.

The list will be updated on a 14-day rolling basis to cover one incubation period and as epidemiological investigations progress, MOH added.

It excludes the cases’ residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Singapore reported 533 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 32,876.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram