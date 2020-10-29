7 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Oct 29), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.



All the new infections are imported cases. All seven were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the health ministry.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MOH added that there were no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection.

This takes the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,994.



More details will be announced on Thursday night, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement







All foreign worker dormitory residents who test negative for COVID-19 will be able to visit recreation centres on their days off from Saturday. They must come from a dormitory that has no active COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Manpower said on Wednesday.



This comes after more than two months of trials when around 30,000 workers from about 300 dormitories were allowed to visit recreation centres on their rest days.



Advertisement

At these centres, they will be able to shop for groceries, remit money, get a haircut and dine with their friends. Safe distancing officers will be at the centres to make sure workers adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

To visit their dormitory’s assigned recreation centre, workers will have to apply for an exit pass via the SGWorkPass mobile application and can do so seven days in advance. They must pre-book time slots to prevent overcrowding.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​