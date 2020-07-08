3 more locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Three more locations were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update on Wednesday (Jul 8).

The new locations include a restaurant, a supermarket and a Singtel store. They were visited by the confirmed cases between Jun 24 and Jul 5.

The new locations and their respective addresses are as follows:



Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road)

JEM (50 Jurong Gateway Road) Penang Culture Don Don Donki

Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2) Singtel



Here is the full list of locations:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the health ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been," MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 158 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 45,298.

One COVID-19 case, a 69-year-old Singaporean man, died on Jul 7 after being found unresponsive at his place of residence.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day. He had a history of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, hypothyroidism and chronic kidney disease.

"The preliminary cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure, pending further investigations by the coroner," said MOH.

Nine of the new cases reported on Wednesday were community infections. Three were imported cases, including two children aged 13 and 15. The remaining 146 cases were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.



A dormitory at 12 Kian Teck Crescent was also identified as a new cluster, with a total of nine cases.



