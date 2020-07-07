9 more locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Nine more locations were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Tuesday (Jul 7).

The new locations include a restaurant, supermarkets and shopping malls, and were visited by the confirmed cases between Jun 24 and Jul 5.

The new locations and their respective addresses are as follows:



Jurong Lake Gardens Gym ActiveSG (30 Yuan Ching Road)

Ban Kah Hiang Trading (107 Jalan Bukit Merah)

Tampines Mall (4 Tampines Central 5) StarHub

Cheng Hoo Thian Restaurant OSL (34 Whampoa West)

Great World City (1 Kim Seng Promenade) Cold Storage Meidi-ya Supermarket Food Junction

Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road)

Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2)

FairPrice Hub (1 Joo Koon Circle)

JEM (50 Jurong Gateway Road) Canton Paradise Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf



Here is the full list of locations:

(Table: MOH)

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the health ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been," MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 157 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 45,140.

Twenty of the new cases reported on Tuesday were community infections, including five children aged between two and 15. Three were imported cases and the remaining 134 cases were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.



