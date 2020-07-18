Parklane, JCube shopping centres among locations added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: More locations have been added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Jul 18).



The new locations include Parklane and JCube shopping centres, as well as Albert Centre, Lot One and Westgate.

The Sheng Siong supermarket in 7 Jurong West Avenue 5 and the FairPrice outlet at 135 Jurong Gateway Road were also added to the list.



The new locations are as follows:



Those identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



People who have been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



Singapore reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,655.

Seven of the new cases are community infections, involving four Singaporeans, a permanent resident, a work permit holder and a student's pass holder.

There were also eight imported cases, seven of whom were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining case arrived in Singapore from the Philippines on Thursday, and was taken directly to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases as he was symptomatic. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The 40-year-old sailor holds a Special Pass and will join a vessel that called into Singapore's port, said MOH.



The remaining new cases reported on Saturday were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

