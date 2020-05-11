4 more COVID-19 cases linked to S11 dormitory cluster a day after no cases were reported there

SINGAPORE: Four more coronavirus cases have been linked to the cluster at the S11 dormitory @ Punggol, Singapore's largest COVID-19 cluster, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Monday (May 11).

This comes a day after no new cases were linked to the cluster – the first time that had happened since Apr 1.

There are now 2,543 confirmed cases at the S11 dormitory cluster, which was among the first to be identified in dormitories.

The first two cases at the cluster tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar 28, and were linked to each other.

Two days later, two more cases were linked and MOH identified the dormitory at 2 Seletar North Link as a cluster.

On Apr 5, with cases there steadily climbing, the dormitory was gazetted as an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Together with Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory, nearly 20,000 workers were required to stay in their rooms in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Three days later, the number of cases at S11 crossed the 100 mark. It was followed by a spike of 166 cases on Apr 9, bringing the total to 283.

A “dedicated strategy” involving testing and moving healthy workers to other places was introduced on Apr 9 by the multi-ministry task force.

A link between a growing cluster at Mustafa Centre shopping mall and several dormitories, including S11, was established as well.

Cases at the dormitory spiked in the week beginning Apr 13, with triple-digit increases in cases for nearly every day of the week.

On Apr 17, the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark. Three days later, it saw it record spike of 469 new cases, taking its total to 1,977.

The tally at the S11 dormitory passed the 2,000 mark on Apr 21 – the only COVID-19 cluster to have that many cases linked to it.

As of noon on Monday, there were 23,787 COVID-19 cases in Singapore, of whom 21,410 are work permit holders residing in dormitories.

The second largest cluster was at Sungei Tengah Lodge, with a total of 1,159 confirmed cases, after 66 additional cases were linked to it on Monday.



