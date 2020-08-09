Singapore's COVID-19 cases cross 55,000 mark, with 175 new infections

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore crossed the 55,000 mark, with 175 new infections reported as of noon on Sunday (Aug 9).

This includes one case in the community and three imported cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 55,104.

The sole community case is a Singaporean, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update, adding that all the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore,

The vast majority of the new cases were work permit holders currently under quarantine and workers who were tested in previous days due to dormitory clearance, the health ministry said.

More details will be released on Sunday night.







MOH reported on Saturday that the biggest COVID-19 cluster in Singapore, the S11 dormitory @ Punggol, has closed.

The S11 dormitory recorded its first case more than four months ago and the last time a new case was linked to the cluster was on Saturday - with two additional cases linked. It took the total case count there to 2,846 – the largest COVID-19 cluster in Singapore.

Eleven other dormitory clusters were also closed on Saturday.



